Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,632 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

