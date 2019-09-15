Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,999,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Terex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after buying an additional 112,970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after buying an additional 893,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Terex by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 764,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,014,000 after buying an additional 85,205 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Terex to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

