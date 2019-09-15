Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $741,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 612,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 110,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

NYSE CMP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,997. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 149.22%.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

