Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,600,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

JEC traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. 989,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,335. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

