Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 29,362 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. 2,075,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,488. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.