Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $538,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,803 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 94.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,513 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,019,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $187,035,000 after purchasing an additional 970,362 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,227,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after purchasing an additional 958,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.61.

NOV traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $46.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

