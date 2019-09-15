Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given a $86.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.43.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.93. 198,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.