Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will announce $241.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.38 million and the highest is $242.50 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $233.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. 198,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,999. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.