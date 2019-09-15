Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXFD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 95,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $366.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.37.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

