Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on Overstock.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on Overstock.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 18,465,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,728.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,494 shares in the company, valued at $726,994.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,817 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 348,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 275,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222,811 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 374.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 159,049 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

