ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,831 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.23% of ORIX worth $43,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 52.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 121.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IX. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of IX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.33. 30,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $84.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.