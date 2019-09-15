Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Receives $6.99 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN remained flat at $$5.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,297. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.