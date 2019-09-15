Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 14,399,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,008,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,501,425 in the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

