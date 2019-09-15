OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 133,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 62.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 93,015 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.6% during the second quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 579,833 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.