Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.82. 406,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,737. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SciPlay Corp has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. SciPlay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In other news, Director Michael Marchetti purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.