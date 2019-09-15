Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 853 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 73.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 356,652 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 565,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 166,578 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 754.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 96,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,308 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 16.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 509,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 378,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. AtriCure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 price target on AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $47,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,039,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,454 shares of company stock worth $1,147,982. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

