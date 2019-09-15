Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FRP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 36.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

In other FRP news, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $99,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,951.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of FRP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 10,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. FRP Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.63 million, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.71.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

