Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,289,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,172,000 after buying an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 255,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after buying an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 159,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 116,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 135,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 412,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,476. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $106.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.