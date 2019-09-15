Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,487,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 150,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 122.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,584.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

