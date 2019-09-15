Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 428,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Axos Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

