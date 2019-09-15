Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,437 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28,380.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,707,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 362,411 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 297,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 50,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $943,211.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,522,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Trey Byus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $162,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,277.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,817. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.00. 149,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $856.58 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.58 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.