Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,261 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 492,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 209,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 182,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,872. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.