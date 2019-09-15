Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Short Interest Update

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,111,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 26,621,700 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. 2,329,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,799. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

