Olympus Labs (MOT) Achieves Market Cap of $367,268.00

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Olympus Labs has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Olympus Labs has a market capitalization of $367,268.00 and $1,171.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc . Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, FCoin, Bibox, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olympus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

