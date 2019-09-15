Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Reduced by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 39,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $173.92. 224,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

