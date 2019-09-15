Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.19. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.92. 224,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,076,000 after purchasing an additional 182,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,463,000 after purchasing an additional 893,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.