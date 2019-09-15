Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given a $135.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price target on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.67.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.09. 2,783,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Okta has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $2,735,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,765.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $5,367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,887.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 741,820 shares of company stock worth $96,287,465. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 76.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 122.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

