OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:OFX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:OFX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.49. OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 338,102 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $360.45 million and a PE ratio of 20.42.

OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:OFX)

OFX Group Limited provides online international payments and foreign exchange services for consumer and business clients in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers its services under the brand names of OFX, UKForex, CanadianForex, USForex, NZForex, Tranzfers, and ClearFX. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.

