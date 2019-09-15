ODEM Hits 1-Day Volume of $276,334.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. ODEM has a total market cap of $27.15 million and $276,334.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00201060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.01160302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.