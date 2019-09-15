OAX Price Reaches $0.0742 on Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Binance and OKEx. OAX has a market cap of $5.58 million and $141,406.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00201364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.01188987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020438 BTC.

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

