O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,341,945,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.84.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total value of $4,480,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,839.34. 1,706,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,817.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,837.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $911.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

