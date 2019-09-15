O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lazard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,004,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,435,000 after acquiring an additional 189,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 931,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 14.42%. Lazard’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

