O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 2,184,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

