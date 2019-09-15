Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) received a $29.00 price objective from analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.31.

NTNX stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,224. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 150.86% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $374,127,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $99,453,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $60,031,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 651.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after buying an additional 1,224,081 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after buying an additional 1,221,956 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

