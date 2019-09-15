NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Down 5.2% in August

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,077,200 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 8,519,900 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 565,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. NOW has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.41.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NOW will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in NOW by 61.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in NOW by 9,300.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

