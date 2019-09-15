Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,237,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 854,276 shares.The stock last traded at $6.32 and had previously closed at $5.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Novavax alerts:

The company has a market cap of $136.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $31,906.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $197,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.