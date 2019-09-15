Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.
Shares of NOVT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. 116,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25. Novanta has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $96.31.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at $11,506,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,601.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,655 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 149.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Novanta by 14.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
