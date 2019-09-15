Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. 116,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25. Novanta has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.47 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at $11,506,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,601.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,655 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 149.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Novanta by 14.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

