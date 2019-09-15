Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.36

Shares of Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 871696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,075.00.

Get Nostra Terra Oil and Gas alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew B. Lofgran purchased 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.