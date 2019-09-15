Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

