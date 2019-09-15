Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, June 21st.

NOG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,463. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

