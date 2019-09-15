NOIA Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $247,919.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.15 or 0.04602521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,628,815 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

