Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Newater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NEWA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. Newater Technology has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

