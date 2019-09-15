New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.92 Million

Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $236.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.70 million and the highest is $271.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $262.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $912.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.40 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $944.49 million, with estimates ranging from $767.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,732,000 after acquiring an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 41.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 10,154,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,717,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,986,000 after buying an additional 1,174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after buying an additional 989,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. 2,435,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,049. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

