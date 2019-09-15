Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:NWL) Insider Davyd Lewis Sells 60,050 Shares of Stock

Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:NWL) insider Davyd Lewis sold 60,050 shares of Netwealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.33 ($5.90), for a total transaction of A$499,916.25 ($354,550.53).

Shares of ASX:NWL traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$8.53 ($6.05). The company had a trading volume of 978,867 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.74. Netwealth Group Ltd has a one year low of A$6.35 ($4.50) and a one year high of A$10.11 ($7.17).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Netwealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services technology company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; investment wrap products for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts; and managed funds.

