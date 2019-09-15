Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $451.00 Price Target by Imperial Capital Analysts

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $451.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Imperial Capital in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2019 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.38.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.29 on Thursday, reaching $294.15. 6,456,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,353. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $386.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

