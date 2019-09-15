Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 167.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,005,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 856,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,975,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,306,000 after acquiring an additional 138,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 35,176 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 828,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. 1,835,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,377. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 107,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,503.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $346,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,576 shares of company stock worth $3,990,247. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

