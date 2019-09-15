NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.59

Shares of NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and traded as high as $76.80. NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD shares last traded at $77.10, with a volume of 14,012 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.98.

In other news, insider John Hallam sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total value of £2,795.76 ($3,653.16).

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.