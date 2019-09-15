Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) were down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.15, approximately 14,582 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 300,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $582.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $172,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

