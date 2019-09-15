Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Short Interest Update

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,395,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,483,300 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In related news, Director Maurice S. Reznik bought 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,792.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,732 shares in the company, valued at $759,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Comerica Bank grew its position in Movado Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Movado Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Movado Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Movado Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 250,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $573.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Movado Group had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Movado Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Movado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Movado Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.