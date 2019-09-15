Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 18.3% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (TSE:MPVD) traded up 18.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.10, 1,347,630 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 493% from the average session volume of 227,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mountain Province Diamonds from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.14 million and a P/E ratio of -160.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.